UK leader gambles on tax hike to pay for elder care

Johnson said breaking an election promise was “not something I do lightly. But a global pandemic was in no-one’s manifesto.”

Under the government’s plan, which must be approved by Parliament, the amount people have to pay in their lifetime for social care will be capped at 86,000 pounds ($118,500) starting in 2023, and everyone with assets of less than 100,000 pounds ($138,000) will get some state support.

Care organizations largely welcomed the announcement, but employers’ organization the Institute of Directors said it would add “additional burden to business and the cost of employing staff, just as it looks to recover from the pandemic.”

Some analysts said the new tax would raise money but do little to the expensive, inefficient way care is delivered through a patchwork of largely private companies. The Institute for Public Policy Research, a center-left think-tank, said the government announcement was “a first step on a long reform journey.”

“Delivering quality and personalized care remain huge challenges for our care system, as does a fair deal for social care workers,” said senior research fellow Chris Thomas.