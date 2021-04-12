UK lobbying scandal snares Ex-PM; government launches probe

“I think most of the public find that very questionable,” Jenkin said.

British media began digging into Cameron’s work for Greensill after the company’s collapse forced the owner of Liberty Steel, which employs about 5,000 people, to seek a government bailout. Greensill was one of the company’s key financial backers.

The developments came after Cameron made his first comments on the Greensill late Sunday, when he released an 1,800-word written statement.

A series of news reports have revealed that Cameron sent text messages to Sunak in an effort to secure government-backed loans for Greensill under a program designed to help companies hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. He also lobbied Hancock on behalf of a Greensill product that would have allowed National Health Service workers to receive advance payments on their salaries.

Cameron, who was employed as a part-time adviser to Greensill, said his work on behalf of the company didn’t break any rules or codes of conduct on the activities of former ministers.