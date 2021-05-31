UK offers mass jabs in rugby arena to counter virus variant

LONDON (AP) — British health authorities were aiming to vaccinate 15,000 people at London’s Twickenham rugby stadium on Monday as part of a race to contain a fast-spreading coronavirus variant.

The strain, first identified in India, accounts for a majority of new cases in the U.K., which is seeing a rise in infections after weeks of decline. Scientists say the variant is more transmissible than the U.K.'s previously dominant strain, but current vaccines appear to be effective against it.

Many scientists are urging the U.K. government to delay plans to lift social distancing rules and other remaining restrictions on June 21, arguing that more people need to be vaccinated before measures can be eased safely.

The government says it will announce on June 14 whether the relaxation will be delayed.

The U.K. has recorded almost 128,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest toll in Europe, but a mass vaccination campaign that started in December has brought confirmed new infections and daily deaths down sharply. Three-quarters of U.K. adults have had one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and almost half have had both doses.