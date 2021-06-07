UK parliament won't get immediate vote on foreign aid cut

Mitchell, a former international development secretary who led the rebellion, said he was confident that the numbers were there to overturn the government's 85-seat majority in the House of Commons. He said the government was treating the House of Commons with “disrespect.”

Britain's Treasury has argued that the cut was necessary to free up cash to spend domestically at a time when the British economy is trying to recover ground lost during the coronavirus pandemic. It also has said it's a temporary measure.

Johnson hosts the leaders of the G-7 wealthy nations for a June 11-13 summit in Cornwall, England. Johnson has been promoting the meeting as an opportunity for Britain to assert itself on the global stage following the nation's departure from the European Union. The U.K. will also host a major environmental summit later this year in Scotland.

Some 1,700 charities, academics and business leaders have written to Johnson to warn that the UK’s “credibility and voice on the international stage will be undermined,” even as he prepares for his first in-person meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.