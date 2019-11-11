UK parties woo veterans on Armistice Day in election push
AP

UK parties woo veterans on Armistice Day in election push

LONDON (AP) — Britain's main political parties are using Armistice Day to showcase plans to improve the lot of veterans if they win the Dec. 12 general election.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's party Monday unveiled proposals to make it harder to bring veterans to court over allegations of abuse that took place before the Human Rights Act took force in 2000, and a series of measures to help veterans get jobs.

Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party said it would improve housing and work conditions for veterans.

Also on Monday, Corbyn's foreign policy adviser, Emily Thornberry, raised questions about Britain's nuclear deterrent when she told ITV it is not clear Corbyn as prime minister would use nuclear weapons if Britain is threatened.

"It's impossible, I think, for any human to say whether they would be prepared to kill millions," she said.

