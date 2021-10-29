 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

UK pledges retaliation to French fishing rights threats

  • Updated
  • 0

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s environment minister pledged Friday to retaliate if France carries through on threats to block U.K. fishing ships from French ports, warning that “two can play at that game’’ in the worsening dispute rooted in Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Britain summoned the French ambassador for a dressing-down after French authorities fined two British fishing vessels and kept one in port overnight Thursday.

Since the U.K. left the economic orbit of the EU in January, relations between London and Paris have become increasingly frayed as the nations on either side of the English Channel sort out a post-Brexit path.

France has threatened to block British boats and tighten checks on U.K. vessels unless French vessels get more permits to fish in U.K. waters. France also suggested it might restrict energy supplies to the Channel Islands, British Crown dependencies that lie off the coast of France and are heavily dependent on French electricity.

“We will see what they do,” British Environment Secretary George Eustice told Sky News. “But if they do bring these into place, well, two can play at that game and we reserve the ability to respond in a proportionate way.”

Brexit minister David Frost later reinforced that view, telling European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic at a meeting in London that the British government could launch “dispute settlement proceedings” under the trade deal that underpinned the UK-EU divorce if France goes ahead with its threats over the fishing fight.

People are also reading…

Frost added that other responses were possible, “including implementing rigorous enforcement processes and checks on EU fishing activity in UK territorial waters.''

The U.K. government said France’s ambassador, Catherine Colonna, would be summoned to the Foreign Office on Friday.

France vehemently protested the decision last month by the U.K. and the Channel Island of Jersey to refuse dozens of French fishing boats licenses to operate in their territorial waters. Dozens of other licenses were granted. France says the restrictions are contrary to the post-Brexit agreement that Britain signed when it left the EU.

Meanwhile, the European Union's executive said U.K. authorities withdrew the impounded vessel's license to fish off France on March 1.

But Macduff Shellfish, which operates the impounded scallop vessel Cornelis Gert Jan, hit back, saying they were unaware there was an issue with the license before the incident and have sought clarification from U.K. authorities.

“Under normal circumstances, if there was an error in administration, it would have been dealt with with a phone call,'' said Andrew Brown, the head of sustainability and public affairs for the company.

Instead, the ship and its crew have found themselves at the center of post-Brexit spat on the implementation of the Brexit Fishing Agreement.

“We are looking to the U.K. government to defend the rights of the U.K. fishing fleet and ensure that the fishing rights provided under the Brexit Fishing agreement are fully respected by the EU,'' the company said.

———

Associated Press Writer Samuel Petrequin contributed.

———

Follow AP’s coverage of Brexit at https://apnews.com/hub/brexit

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

De Kock protest after South Africa team ordered to take knee

De Kock protest after South Africa team ordered to take knee

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Quinton de Kock refused to play in a T20 World Cup game against the West Indies on Tuesday in protest after Cricket South Africa ordered its players to take a knee before matches in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Japan's Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status

Japan's Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Princess Mako quietly married a commoner without traditional wedding celebrations Tuesday and said their marriage — delayed three years and opposed by some — "was a necessary choice to live while cherishing our hearts.”

Sudan's military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

Sudan's military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the prime minister, and thousands flooded the streets to protest the coup that threatened the country’s shaky progress toward democracy.

Seoul: N. Korea's Kim lost 20 kilograms but remains healthy

Seoul: N. Korea's Kim lost 20 kilograms but remains healthy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has recently lost about 20 kilograms (44 pounds), but remains healthy and is trying to boost public loyalty to him in the face of worsening economic problems, South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers Thursday.

Facebook dithered in curbing divisive user content in India

Facebook dithered in curbing divisive user content in India

NEW DELHI, India (AP) — Facebook in India has been selective in curbing hate speech, misinformation and inflammatory posts, particularly anti-Muslim content, according to leaked documents obtained by The Associated Press, even as the internet giant's own employees cast doubt over its motivations and interests.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. traffic deaths rose over 18% in first 6 months of 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News