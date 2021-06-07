UK PM's party rebels prepare to challenge foreign aid cuts

LONDON (AP) — Senior Lawmakers from Britain’s governing Conservative Party are hoping to reverse the government's contentious cut in foreign aid spending — just days before Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes world leaders to the country for a Group of Seven summit.

The government dropped its long-standing commitment to spend 0.7% of the U.K.’s gross domestic product on international aid, citing the coronavirus pandemic’s blow to the economy. It says the cut — to 0.5% — is temporary.

But Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May, along with former Cabinet ministers Andrew Mitchell and David Davis, are among the Conservatives pushing for a reversal. A vote on the issue could take place on Monday if the amendment is selected for a vote by House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle.

Mitchell, a former international development secretary who is leading the rebellion, said he has the support of more than 30 Conservative lawmakers and is confident of pushing that to 45. That would be enough to overturn Johnson's working majority of 85 in the House of Commons.