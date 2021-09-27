UK readies soldiers to help ease gas shortages at pumps

Ruby McGregor-Smith, president of the Confederation of British Industry, said the visas were “the equivalent of throwing a thimble of water on a bonfire.”

Radu Dinescu, general secretary of the National Union of Road Transporters in Romania, said Romanian drivers — who worked in the U.K. in large numbers before Brexit — now "prefer EU stability." Romania is a member of the EU and Dinescu said its drivers can earn high salaries working in France or Germany.

"The U.K. seems to be experiencing a paradox … British citizens do not want to practice the job of truck driver, while at the same time they do not want other non-U.K. citizens to come to do this job," he told The Associated Press.

Olaf Scholz, leader of Germany's Social Democrats, the party that came first in the country’s election on Sunday, also linked Britain’s worker shortages to Brexit.

“The free movement of labor is part of the European Union, and we worked very hard to convince the British to not leave the union,” he said. “Now they decided different, and I hope they will manage the problems coming from that.”

Associated Press writer Stephen McGrath in Bucharest contributed to this report.

