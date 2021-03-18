 Skip to main content
UK regulator: People should keep getting AstraZeneca shots
AP

UK regulator: People should keep getting AstraZeneca shots

LONDON (AP) — British regulators said Thursday that people should keep getting AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine following its review of data on patients who suffered from blood clots after getting the shot.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency said there's no evidence that the vaccine causes blood clots in veins. A further review of five reports in the U.K. of a rare type of clot in the brain is continuing, but the condition, which can occur naturally, has been reported in less than 1 in a million people vaccinated so far and no causal link has been established, the agency said.

“The MHRA’s advice remains that the benefits of the vaccines against COVID-19 continue to outweigh any risks and that the public should continue to get their vaccine when invited to do so,'' the agency said.

Meet Thailand's coronavirus-sniffing canines

