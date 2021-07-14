 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UK to ban online racists from games after Euro 2020 uproar
0 Comments
AP

UK to ban online racists from games after Euro 2020 uproar

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans to ban anyone guilty of online racist abuse from attending soccer matches after three members of England’s national team were targeted following its loss in the European Championship final.

Johnson on Wednesday condemned the abuse leveled at three Black players after they failed to score penalties in England's shootout defeat to Italy on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

And Johnson told the House of Commons it was time to act. The government plans to add online racism to the list of offenses for which fans can be barred from matches, he said.

“What we are doing is taking practical steps to ensure that the football banning regime is changed so that if you are guilty of racist abuse online on football, then you will not be going to the match,’’ Johnson said during his weekly prime minister’s questions session. “No ifs, no buts, no exemptions, no excuses.”

Courts are allowed to issue banning orders if a fan is convicted of a “relevant offence” linked to a match, including crimes such as disorderly behavior or possession of weapons.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Small town in Northern California devastated by wildfire

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Sinovac-dosed Thai health workers to get AstraZeneca booster
World

Sinovac-dosed Thai health workers to get AstraZeneca booster

  • Updated

BANGKOK (AP) — A nighttime curfew and other new coronavirus restrictions began Monday in Thailand’s capital and several other provinces, as health officials announced that medical workers will given booster shots of AstraZeneca vaccine after already receiving two doses of China's Sinovac vaccine.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News