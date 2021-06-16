UK to require COVID-19 shots for nursing home workers

LONDON (AP) — Britain's government said Wednesday it will require COVID-19 vaccinations for nursing home workers in England, arguing that the need to protect vulnerable residents outweighed employees' right to choose whether to get the jab.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the new rules together with plans for a public consultation on extending the vaccine requirement to National Health Service workers. He described the vaccination mandate as a sensible step to save lives.

“The vast majority of staff in care homes are already vaccinated but not all, and we know that the vaccine not only protects you but protects those around you,'' he told the House of Commons. “Therefore we will be taking forward the measures to ensure the mandation as a condition of deployment for staff in care homes.''

The announcement came as lawmakers were asked to approve the government's plan to postpone the final phase of easing the national lockdown for four weeks, delaying the end of restrictions until July 19. Hancock said the delay would give “a few more crucial weeks” to vaccinate as many people as possible.

Unions have objected to mandatory vaccinations, in part because it treats those workers affected differently than the general population.