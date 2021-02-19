UK top court gives Uber drivers benefits in landmark ruling

LONDON (AP) — Uber drivers in Britain should be classed as “workers" and not self-employed, the U.K. Supreme Court ruled Friday, in a decision that threatens its business model and holds broader implications for the so-called gig economy.

The ruling entitles Uber drivers to benefits such as paid holidays and the minimum wage, handing defeat to the ride-hailing giant in the culmination of a long-running legal battle.

The Supreme Court's seven judges unanimously rejected Uber's appeal against a lower court ruling, which had found that two Uber drivers were “workers" under British law.

“The employment tribunal was right to find that Uber drivers are workers who therefore qualify for the rights conferred on workers by employment legislation,” said judge George Leggatt, as he read out a summary of the ruling on a court livestream.

Among their reasons, the judges cited Uber's driver rating and its practice of keeping communications between drivers and passengers to a minimum, which results in the service being “very tightly defined and controlled by Uber.”