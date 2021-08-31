 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UK vets euthanize alpaca with bovine TB after public battle
0 Comments
AP

UK vets euthanize alpaca with bovine TB after public battle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LONDON (AP) — British government veterinarians on Tuesday killed Geronimo, an alpaca whose sentence of death for carrying bovine tuberculosis made international headlines and pitted animal activists against the state.

Veterinary staff in blue overalls, masks and goggles, backed by police officers, arrived at the western England farm where the animal lives, and took Geronimo from his pen. The scene was witnessed by animal activists and journalists who have camped out at the farm in Wickwar, 110 miles (175 kilometers) west of London, vowing to stop the killing.

The Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs confirmed the animal had been euthanized and a post-mortem examination would be conducted.

The controversial camelid was sentenced to death after twice testing positive for bovine TB. Geronimo's owner, Helen Macdonald, argued the tests had produced false positives and battled for a third test.

Several veterinarians backed her cause, but earlier this month a High Court judge rejected Macdonald’s request for a temporary injunction to stop the killing order and reopen the case.

Macdonald, who imported Geronimo from New Zealand in 2017, said the animal's destruction was “barbaric” and unscientific.

“The government have refused to engage in good faith," she said. “We now know they have been stringing us along for the last week, fobbing us off by saying that people were on holiday and would get back to us this week. … In fact, all the time, they were simply planning to murder Geronimo.”

Bovine TB can devastate cattle herds and hurt farm revenues. Britain has been culling animals — chiefly badgers — to stop its spread for a decade, but the practice remains contentious.

The government said that 27,000 cattle were slaughtered in 2020 to curb the spread of the disease.

"This is a terribly sad situation and our sympathies remain with all those affected by this devastating disease,” said U.K. Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss.

“No one wants to have to cull infected animals if it can be avoided. But we need to follow the scientific evidence and cull animals that have tested positive for bTB to minimize spread of this insidious disease and ultimately eradicate the biggest threat to animal health in this country," she said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two killed in Mississippi highway collapse

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ex-UK Marine leaves Kabul with dogs, cats but no local staff
World

Ex-UK Marine leaves Kabul with dogs, cats but no local staff

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — A former U.K. Royal Marine who waged a high-profile campaign to leave Afghanistan with almost 200 rescued dogs and cats has flown to safety — with the animals, but without his charity’s Afghan staff, who were left behind in Kabul.

+34
The Latest: Family stunned as COVID kills high schooler
National

The Latest: Family stunned as COVID kills high schooler

  • Updated

MIAMI — In Columbia County, which now leads Florida in COVID-19 cases per capita, 17-year-old Jo’Keria Graham died just days before she started her senior year of high school. The teen, who loved taking care of kids and called her grandparents daily to check on them or help at their office, was still in quarantine at her Lake City home after testing positive for COVID days before school started.

Israel OKs gestures to Palestinians after high-level meet
World

Israel OKs gestures to Palestinians after high-level meet

  • Updated

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's defense minister on Monday announced a series of gestures aimed at strengthening the Palestinian Authority, including plans to loan $150 million to the cash-strapped autonomy government in the occupied West Bank.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News