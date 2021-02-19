UK vows to share vaccines, but details thin as G-7 meets

“We’re not really able to give with certainty either a timescale or the numbers involved,” he told the BBC.

French President Emmanuel Macron gave a firmer target, saying Europe and the U.S. should allocate up to 5% of their current COVID-19 vaccine supplies to the poorest countries “very fast, so that people on the ground see it happening.”

In an interview with the Financial Times, Macron noted that Russia and China have been quick to offer doses of their own products to some African nations.

Macron said that “hundreds of millions of vaccines are being given in rich countries” while the vaccination effort in poor countries has barely started.

“It’s an unprecedented acceleration of global inequality and it’s politically unsustainable too because it’s paving the way for a war of influence over vaccines,” he said. “You can see the Chinese strategy, and the Russian strategy too.”

Development and aid groups said rich Western countries needed to do more, and soon.

“The virus won’t wait on us to be ready before it mutates, so we need to get these vaccines around the world as quickly as possible,” said Romilly Greenhill, U.K. director of anti-poverty group the One Campaign.