UK watchdog probing why Plymouth shooter got back his gun

LONDON (AP) — A 22-year-old man who fatally shot five people in southwestern England earlier this month had his confiscated shotgun and gun license returned to him after he completed a program that aims to keep offenders out of the British criminal justice system, a police watchdog said Friday.

Police have said that Jake Davison killed his mother and four other people, including a 3-year-old girl, before taking his own life in the port city of Plymouth on Aug. 12. It was Britain’s first mass shooting in over a decade.

He started participating in the voluntary Pathfinder program, an alternative to being charged or given an official caution, after admitting assaulting two youths in a Plymouth park in September 2020.

His shotgun and license to own it were confiscated in December while he was taking part in the program and given back to him July 9 following a review by firearms licensers, a police investigation found.

Britain's police watchdog is investigating what information was shared and decisions made in connection with Davison's possession of the gun. Firearm crimes are rare in Britain, which has strict gun control laws and regulations.