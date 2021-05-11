 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ukraine charges Putin ally Medvedchuk with treason
0 comments
AP

Ukraine charges Putin ally Medvedchuk with treason

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has charged indicted a top opposition figure who is a close ally of Russia's president with treason and attempts to steal natural resources from Russia-annexed Crimea.

Along with the Tuesday indictment of Viktor Medvedchuk, security service agents also searched his house in the capital Kyiv.

Prosecutor-General Irina Venediktova said that charges under several articles were brought against Medvedchuk business partner Taras Kozak. The charges carry potential sentences of up to 15 years.

Medvedchuk is accused of transferring oil and gas production licenses from one of the fields in Crimea to Russian authorities; Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

"Medvedchuk, as the organizer of illegal activities, having strong ties with the top leadership of the Russian Federation, began subversive activities against Ukraine, including in the economic sphere,” Venediktova said at a briefing in Kiev.

Medvedchuk is also charged with disclosing secret data on the deployment of Ukrainian military unites last year.

The 66-year-old heads the political council of the pro-Russian opposition party Opposition Platform - For Life. It is the largest opposition group in the parliament, with 44 of the 450 seats.

He has close personal ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is the godfather of Medvedchuk’s daughter.

The new charges are part of a broader campaign against Medvedchuk launched by authorities in February, when his financial assets were frozen for three years. In February, authorities also shut down three pro-Russian TV channels, 112, Zik and NewsOne, which Medvedchuk controlled.

His party called the new charges against Medvedchuk “an open and cynical political reprisal."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate panel weighs US response to cyberattacks

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Vatican conference features Fauci, Francis — and Aerosmith
World

Vatican conference features Fauci, Francis — and Aerosmith

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — The CEOs of vaccine-makers Pfizer and Moderna joined cardinals, academics and the lead guitarist of Aerosmith in opening a unique Vatican conference on COVID-19, other global health threats and how science, solidarity and spirituality can address them.

+8
Youngest Dubai DJ scratches her way to fame in world contest
World

Youngest Dubai DJ scratches her way to fame in world contest

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Michelle Rasul had just learned to read and write and was already spinning turntables, scratching hip-hop records and making the beats drop. Four years later, at the age of 9, she’s one of the world’s top DJs and competed in this year’s global championship.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News