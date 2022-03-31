Ukraine nuclear operator: Russian troops leave Chernobyl, heading toward Belarus border

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops were leaving the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and heading towards Ukraine's border with Belarus, the Ukrainian nuclear operator company said.
The operator, Energoatom said that the Russian military was also preparing to leave Slavutych, a nearby city where power plant workers live.
Energoatom also said reports were confirmed that the Russians dug trenches in the Red Forest, the 10-square-kilometer (nearly four-square-mile) area surrounding the Chernobyl plant within the Exclusion Zone, and received "significant doses of radiation."
The Russian troops "panicked at the first sign of illness," which "showed up very quickly," and began to prepare to leave, the operator said. The claim couldn't be independently verified.
Energoatom said the Russians have signed a document confirming the handover of the Chernobyl plant and stating that the plant's administration doesn't have any complaints about the Russian troops who were "guarding" the facility.
"It turns out that the occupiers 'guarded' the station for more than five weeks, and even so well that there are no complaints," Energoatom said in a statement on Telegram.
TODAY'S DEVELOPMENTS
Photos: On Day 34 of Russia's invasion, shattered lives in war-torn Ukraine
Emergency personnel work at the site of the regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, following a deadly Russian attack, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
An injured dog is seen at the ADA foundation centre in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, Monday, March 28, 2022. Amid the exodus of more than 2.2 million Ukrainian refugees to Poland who fled the Russian invasion are the pet lovers who could not leave their animals behind. The evacuation of the animals was dangerous but was made possible due to the efforts and cooperation of several animal rights groups and Ukrainian refugees. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
Sergei Grits
A man in seen through the front glass of a damaged car after a Russian attack the previous night in the residential area of Mikolaiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
Ukrainian soldiers of the 103rd Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense of the Armed Forces, attend a training exercise, at an undisclosed location near Lviv, western Ukraine, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
Nariman El-Mofty
Borya, 58, evacuated from the town of Baryshivka by the Ukrainian government due to heavy fighting, waits inside a tent after arriving in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
A woman places plastic over her damaged window after a Russian attack on the previous night, in the residential area of Mikolaiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
Julia, 34, cries next to her daughter Veronika, 6, while talking to a group of journalists in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
Refugees wait in a queue, after fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
Sergei Grits
Ukrainian servicemen stand in trenches at a position north of the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
Displaced people wait in line outside the District Department of the State Migration Service to receive food and a place to sleep, in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
Journalists walk inside a destroyed warehouse for storing food, after an attack from Russia twelve days ago in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
A woman cooks in a yard of apartment buildings damaged by shelling from fighting on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, in territory under control of the separatist government of the Donetsk People's Republic, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
Alexei Alexandrov
A man rides his bicycle past a body covered by a rug after fighting on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, in territory under control of the separatist government of the Donetsk People's Republic, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
Alexei Alexandrov
A man walks with his dog near an apartment building damaged by shelling from fighting on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, in territory under control of the separatist government of the Donetsk People's Republic, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
Alexei Alexandrov
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!