Ukraine on a knife-edge

Russia has ordered troops into two breakaway regions in Eastern Ukraine run by Moscow backed separatists, this comes after Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of two breakaway regions: Donetsk and Luhansk. The U.N. met for an emergency session and the British Government Ministers stated that the invasion of Ukraine had begun. The U.S. has begun to impose sanctions on Russia; details of similar plans from the U.K. and EU are expected later.
To read more select an article below by click or tap, then use your browser's back button to return to read more.