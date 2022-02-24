Ukraine orders full military mobilization to counter Russian invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered a full military mobilization to counter the Russian invasion.

In a decree issued Thursday, he said the the mobilization would last 90 days.

He tasked the military's general staff with determining the number of people eligible for service and the number of reservists as well as the order of the call-up. The president's cabinet has been tasked with allocating money for the mobilization.

Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order. Ukraine’s government pleaded for help as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.

