Ukraine: Russian missile kills dozens of evacuees at train station

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A missile hit a crowded train station in eastern Ukraine that was an evacuation point for civilians, killing dozens of people, Ukrainian authorities said Friday after warning they expected even worse evidence of war crimes in parts of the country previously held by Russian troops.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that thousands of people were at the train station when the missile struck. The Russian Defense Ministry denied targeting the station in Kramatorsk, a city in the eastern Donetsk region, but Zelenskyy blamed Russia for the bodies lying in what looked like an outdoor waiting area.

"The inhuman Russians are not changing their methods. Without the strength or courage to stand up to us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population," the president said on social media. "This is an evil without limits. And if it is not punished, then it will never stop."

The regional governor of Donetsk, Pavlo Kyrylenko, later said that 39 people were killed and 87 wounded. The office of Ukraine's prosecutor-general said about 4,000 civilians were in and around the station, most of them women and children heeding calls to leave the area before Russian forces arrived.

"The people just wanted to get away for evacuation," Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said while visiting Bucha, a town north of Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, where journalists and returning Ukrainians discovered scores of bodies on streets and in mass graves after Russian troops withdrew. Full coverage here:

***

