Ukraine says firefight kills 2 soldiers in country's east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s military said Tuesday that two of its servicemen were killed within 24 hours in the country's east, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting Russian-backed separatists since 2014 and where tensions have intensified in recent weeks.

The two military members sustained fatal gunshot wounds as a result of a “hostile fire," the Joint Forces Operation reported.

Firefights have occurred sporadically since tensions in eastern Ukraine escalated in late February. Ukraine's military reported on March 26 that four of its soldiers died in a mortar attack, the most significant violation this year of a ceasefire that had led to a decline in fighting.

In the past 24 hours, seven firefights took place along the line of contact, the Ukrainian military said.

More than 14,000 people have died in the eastern Ukraine conflict since 2014.

Officials in Kyiv and the West expressed concerns over reports of a troop buildup along Russia's borders with Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia last week of “muscle-flexing in the form of military exercises and possible provocations along the border."