 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ukraine uncovers ring that hacked banks in US, Europe
View Comments
AP

Ukraine uncovers ring that hacked banks in US, Europe

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday they have uncovered a group of hackers who stole data from banks in the United States and several European countries causing an estimated $2.5 billion in damage.

The prosecutor-general’s office said the hackers were based in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

It said in a statement that the hackers stole passwords and payment data from private and state banks in the U.S., the Netherlands, Austria, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Lithuania. It did not name the banks or provide other details, including whether any suspects had been arrested.

Ukrainian authorities cooperated with U.S. police and Europol.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
China pushes conspiracy theories on COVID origin, vaccines
National Politics

China pushes conspiracy theories on COVID origin, vaccines

  • Updated

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese state media have stoked concerns about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, despite rigorous trials indicating it is safe. A government spokesperson has raised the unsubstantiated theory that the coronavirus could have emerged from a U.S. military lab, giving it more credence in China.

+2
Estonia to get first female PM as government deal clinched
World

Estonia to get first female PM as government deal clinched

  • Updated

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Estonia’s two biggest political parties clinched a deal on Sunday to form a new government to be led by a female prime minister for the first time in the Baltic country’s history, replacing the previous Cabinet that collapsed into a corruption scandal earlier this month.

+4
Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate
World

Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The world must take decisive action to build resilience to the devastating effects of climate change, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a global virtual summit Monday, pledging that President Joe Biden's new administration would play its role.

Twitter bans suspect Iran account after post threatens Trump
World

Twitter bans suspect Iran account after post threatens Trump

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Twitter said Friday it has permanently banned an account that some in Iran believe is linked to the office of the country’s supreme leader after a posting that seemed to threaten former President Donald Trump.

Watch Now: Related Video

Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts with river of lava, clouds of ash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News