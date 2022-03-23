Ukraine war's first month: Get the latest, and see the impact in 50 heart-wrenching images

The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv was the scene Wednesday of unrelenting bombardment, with firefighters battling to extinguish fires in residential buildings targeted across the city.
Workers rushed to try to save the capital's artistic patrimony, covering a statue of Italian poet and philosopher Dante Alighieri with sandbags to protect it from potential damage from shelling.
Faced with the onslaught, some turned to religious observance for comfort: A man lit a candle on a cross lighting up an artist’s co-living studio space being used as a bomb shelter. A religious icon with the image known as “St. Javelin,” depicting a saint holding a javelin, was pasted on a wall in the space, also used to support volunteer Ukrainian forces.
And even in faraway, Odesa, mostly spared so far of the Russian onslaught, people were preparing for what they feared would soon come to the architectural treasure as volunteers loaded sandbags to defend the city.
Meanwhile, a senior Russian official says the country’s nuclear arsenal should help deter the West from intervening in the war in Ukraine.
Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the state corporation Roscosmos, noted in televised remarks Wednesday that the Russian nuclear stockpiles include tactical nuclear weapons along with the nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles.
Rogozin pointed at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warning to other countries not to meddle with the Russian action in Ukraine. “The Russian Federation is capable of physically destroying any aggressor or any aggressor group within minutes at any distance,” Rogozin said.
Photos: Ukraine war, day 28
A woman losing her consciousness, receives help from Polish paramedics as other Ukrainian refugees pass the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Sergei Grits - staff, AP
A woman cleans the staircase of broken glass at an apartment building damaged by bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Vadim Ghirda - staff, AP
A Ukrainian woman sits on a bed at an exhibition hall, turned into a refugee center in Nadarzyn, near Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Petr David Josek - staff, AP
Volunteers load a vehicle with sandbags to defend the city, in Odesa, southern Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Western officials say that Ukrainian resistance has halted much of Russia's advance.
Petros Giannakouris - staff, AP
Volodymyr, 80, rests inside his apartment damaged by shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Rodrigo Abd - staff, AP
A child waves through the window of a train as people step on at the train station in Odesa, southern Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Petros Giannakouris - staff, AP
Municipal workers finish covering a statue of Italian poet and philosopher Dante Alighieri with sandbags to protect it from potential damage from shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Vadim Ghirda - staff, AP
A Ukrainian firefighter takes a break from extinguishing a fire inside a house destroyed by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Rodrigo Abd - staff, AP
A Ukrainian firefighter sprays water inside a house destroyed by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Vadim Ghirda - staff, AP
A man lights a candle in an artist's co-living studio space that is used as a bomb shelter and a place to help the Territorial Defense Units, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Rodrigo Abd - staff, AP
A Ukrainian firefighter shouts to a colleague while trying to extinguish a fire inside a house destroyed by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Rodrigo Abd - staff, AP
A Catholic nun helping as a volunteer, carries a boy from Ukraine at a railway station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Sergei Grits - staff, AP
A customer checks his rifle in a gun shop in Lviv, western Ukraine, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The rush for guns and gun training continued in the western city of Lviv.
Bernat Armangue - staff, AP
Children from Ukraine play at an exhibition hall, turned into a refugee center in Nadarzyn, near Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Petr David Josek - staff, AP
A serviceman carries the photo of Capt. Andrei Paliy, a deputy commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, during a farewell ceremony in Sevastopol, Crimea, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Paliy was killed in action during fighting with Ukrainian forces in the Sea of Azov port of Mariupol.
Uncredited - ugc, AP
A sticker with the image known as "Saint Javelin" depicting a saint holding a Javelin, an American-made portable anti-tank missile system, is displayed in an artists co-living studio space that is used as a bomb shelter and a place to help the Territorial Defense Units, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Rodrigo Abd - staff, AP
Photos: A month of war in Ukraine
Relatives and friends mourn at the funeral of senior police sergeant Roman Rushchyshyn in the village of Soposhyn, outskirts of Lviv, western Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Lviv. Rushchyshyn, a member of the Lviv Special Police Patrol Battalion, was killed in the Luhansk Region. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
This photo gallery includes graphic images.
Bernat Armangue
A woman and child peer out of the window of a bus as they leave Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
An oncology patient rests next to his mother, in a basement used as a bomb shelter, while the sirens sounds announcing new attacks, at the Okhmadet children's hospital in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
A girl and her brother sit on a train bound for Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
Ukrainian volunteers sort donated foods for later distribution to the local population while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appears on television in Lviv, western Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Morgue workers look at the body of a Ukraine's territorial defense forces volunteer at a hospital in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Efrem Lukatsky
The lifeless body of a girl killed during the shelling of a residential area lies on a medical cart at the city hospital of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
African residents in Ukraine wait at the platform inside Lviv railway station, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Members of the Ukrainian territorial defense guard a checkpoint in Gorenka, outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
A Russian armored personnel carrier burns amid damaged and abandoned light utility vehicles after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Marienko Andrew)
Marienko Andrew
Stanislav, 40, says goodbye to his son David, 2, and his wife Anna, 35, on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Stanislav is staying to fight while his family is leaving the country to seek refuge in a neighboring country. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
People trying to flee Ukraine wait for trains inside Lviv railway station in Lviv, western Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Felipe Dana
Dead bodies are put into a mass grave on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, as people cannot bury their dead because of the heavy shelling by Russian forces. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
A police officer shows the covered bodies of children killed by shelling at hospital number 3 in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity hospital damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The baby was born dead. Half an hour later, the mother died too. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
A man plays with a baby in a bomb shelter in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Serhiy Kralya, 41, looks at the camera after surgery at a hospital in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine on Friday, March 11, 2022. Kralya was injured during shelling by Russian forces. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Russian army tanks move down a street on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Soldiers walk on a path as smoke billows from the town of Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Felipe Dana
Seen through a broken window, a fire burns at an apartment building after the shelling of a residential district in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Displaced Ukrainians wait to board a Poland-bound train in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
An elderly woman hides in a basement for shelter, with no electricity, in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Felipe Dana
The children of medical workers warm themselves in a blanket as they wait for their relatives in a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Ukrainian civilians receive weapons training, in the outskirts of Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Lenin sculptures are placed on the patio of the Andrey Sheptytsky National Museum in Lviv, western Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. The doors of the museum have been closed since Russia's war on Ukraine began on Feb. 24, and heritage sites across the country face danger as the fighting continues. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
A child is carried on a stroller across an improvised path while fleeing Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Felipe Dana
Ukrainian soldiers take cover from incoming artillery fire in Irpin, the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Felipe Dana
The dead body of a person killed by Russian shelling lies covered in the street in the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Diego Herrera Carcedo)
Diego Herrera Carcedo
Natalia, 57, cries as she says goodbye to her daughter and grandson on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3. 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee across the Irpin River in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Felipe Dana
People lie on the floor of a hospital during shelling by Russian forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
A man injured in a bombing lies on a stretcher at a hospital hallway during an air raid alarm in Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Felipe Dana
Ukrainians pick clothes inside a cinema turned aid center in Lviv, western Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
