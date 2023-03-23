Seventeen Ukrainian children who were sent to camps in Crimea by Russian officials were reunited with their families in Kyiv. They are among thousands who were transferred to Russia or the regions it occupies.
spotlight
Ukrainian children taken by Russia reunited with their families
- VideoElephant
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A possible trial of any Russians at the ICC remains a long way off, as Moscow does recognize the court's jurisdiction — a position reaffirmed …
Today's Iraq is a world away from the terror that followed the U.S. invasion to depose Saddam Hussein 20 years ago this week. A new generation…
New structural discoveries that were concealed for centuries are being discovered in the Notre Dame after a 2019 fire.
A two-week strike by Paris garbage collectors is taking a toll on the renowned aesthetics of the French capital, a veritable blight on the Cit…
“I would like to see Guinea worm completely eradicated before I die,” he said at a news conference in 2015.