UK's elite schools face a reckoning on rape culture

Some of the UK's top secondary schools are facing a reckoning over rape culture as thousands of survivors speak up about sexual abuse through anonymous testimonials posted on the website Everyone's Invited. CNN's Nina dos Santos speaks to the site's founder, Soma Sara.

Nine years after being assaulted by a boy she alleges was a student at Eton College, Zan Moon can still remember the moment as if it was yesterday.

"I can picture the hallway where it happened, his hands around my neck choking me," she says. "Then he put his hands down my pants... It was painful. I told him to stop."

Moon says the five-hour attack took place outside of school in a secluded cottage on England's South Coast, rented for the weekend by a friend at the elite girls' boarding school she attended: Benenden. She was 15 then.

Boys from the two all-male schools the girls often socialized with -- Eton and Tonbridge -- were also there and saw her fight her aggressor off multiple times. Yet no one intervened, she says.

"We're privileged kids, but despite all the money that goes on the maths and lacrosse lessons, not a penny is spent in these schools teaching students about their right to be safe from this type of behavior, which is a disgrace," Moon remembers of her school days.

"And it's important we talk about this because these are the men who will in some cases go on to run the country," she adds.