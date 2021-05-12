UK's Johnson backs public inquiry into handling of pandemic

For around a year, Johnson has resisted calls from families of those who have died during the pandemic to call an inquiry since last summer arguing that the time wasn't right.

He reiterated on Wednesday that now wasn't the right time to hold an inquiry because many frontline workers are still caught up dealing with the pandemic and concerns over new variants pose remain,

Critics have argued that the country was badly underprepared for dealing with a pandemic following years of cuts to public health. They also argue that Johnson was too slow in putting the country into lockdown on three occasions, notably last March at the outset of the pandemic and at the start of this year after a new, more contagious variant first identified in southeast England became the dominant strain.

The delays, many argue, led to the U.K. recording the fifth-highest virus-related death toll in the world, despite the valiant efforts of people working in the National Health Service, which has endured its most difficult period since its creation just after World War II.