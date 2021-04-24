UK's Johnson faces questions over flat refurbishment funding

The Electoral Commission, which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the U.K., has said it is still seeking answers from the Conservative Party over whether any sums should have been declared under the law on political donations.

Cummings made a series of other allegations against Johnson in the blog post, including that the prime minister sought to halt an investigation into the leak of plans for a second coronavirus lockdown after he was warned a close friend of Symonds could be implicated.

“It is sad to see the PM and his office fall so far below the standards of competence and integrity the country deserves,” Cummings said.

Asked Friday by Britain's LBC radio if he had tried to block the leak inquiry, the prime minister replied, “No, of course not.”

In a statement, Johnson’s Downing Street office said the prime minister had “never interfered” in the inquiry and that the government had “acted in accordance with the appropriate codes of conduct and electoral law” on issues involving the funding of the flat refurbishment.