UK's Johnson hails electoral win as focus turns to Scotland

LONDON (AP) — Britain's governing Conservative Party made further inroads in the north of England on Friday, winning a special election in the post-industrial town of Hartlepool for a parliamentary seat that the main opposition Labour Party had held since its creation in 1974.

Managing to present themselves as the party of change despite having led the U.K. for 11 years, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives extended their grip on parts of the country that had been Labour strongholds for decades, if not a century, and which voted heavily for Britain’s departure from the European Union in 2016.

“What has happened is that they can see we did get Brexit done," Johnson said during a flying visit to Hartlepool where he posed next to an inflatable blimp of himself. “What people want us to do now is to get on with delivering on everything else. Number one is continuing the vaccine rollout, making sure that we go from jab to jab, to jab to jobs, jobs, jobs.”

The Conservatives appeared to be headed for a series of victories a day after millions of voters cast ballots in an array of local and regional elections in England, Scotland and Wales. The party has already picked up a host of local council seats in towns across England in addition to the victory in Hartlepool.