UK's Johnson hopes schools in England can reopen on March 8

“If we achieve our target of vaccinating everyone in the four most vulnerable groups with their first dose by Feb. 15, and every passing day sees more progress towards that goal, then those groups will have developed immunity from the virus about three weeks later, that is, by March 8," Johnson said.

Because the government has consistently said schools would be the first part of society to reopen from lockdown, Johnson's announcement clearly points to shops selling non-essential items and pubs and restaurants remaining closed for even longer.

Johnson also set out tougher measures to prevent the arrival of new variants of the coronavirus into England, confirming plans for a 10-day quarantine in hotels or other government-provided accommodation for travelers from high-risk countries. He said discussions are taking place for the restrictions to apply in the other U.K. nations, too.

On Tuesday, the U.K. became the fifth country in the world to record more than 100,000 coronavirus-related deaths. The U.K. is the smallest country to breach that threshold, and it has one of the world's worst COVID-19-related mortality rates.