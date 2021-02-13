 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UK's Johnson: Vaccines worldwide takes a 'colossal mission'
View Comments
AP

UK's Johnson: Vaccines worldwide takes a 'colossal mission'

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to appeal to leaders of the world’s richest nations to unite in a “colossal mission’’ to get COVID-19 vaccines to every country and to lead a sustainable recovery from the pandemic, according to remarks released Saturday.

Johnson is set to chair a virtual meeting of leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations on Friday. It will be the first session led by Johnson since the U.K. took over the G-7's presidency in January.

“The solutions to the challenges we face – from the colossal mission to get vaccines to every single country, to the fight to reverse the damage done to our ecosystems and lead a sustainable recovery from coronavirus – lie in the discussions we have with our friends and partners around the world,’’ Johnson said in the remarks released before the event.

Rich countries have been criticized for buying up more COVID-19 vaccines than they need, leaving developing nations without access to the lifesaving shots. Public health experts warn that the coronavirus pandemic won’t be brought under control until people everywhere are vaccinated.

Governments around the world must cooperate to put vaccine supplies to the best possible use, Johnson said.

“I hope 2021 will be remembered as the year humanity worked together like never before to defeat a common foe,” he said.

The session on Friday marks U.S. President Joe Biden’s first major multilateral engagement since he took office last month. The U.K. is scheduled to host a G-7 summit in Cornwall, England in June.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 13

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
World

WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab

  • Updated

WUHAN, China (AP) — The coronavirus most likely first appeared in humans after jumping from an animal, a team of international and Chinese scientists looking for the origins of COVID-19 said Tuesday, saying an alternate theory that the virus leaked from a Chinese lab was unlikely.

Kim lays blame at officials for N. Korea's economic failures
World

Kim lays blame at officials for N. Korea's economic failures

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ripped into the performance of his Cabinet and fired a senior economic official he appointed a month ago, saying they'd failed to come up with new ideas to salvage an economy in decay.

+2
Former Nazi guard, age 100, charged as accessory to murder
World

Former Nazi guard, age 100, charged as accessory to murder

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have charged a 100-year-old man with 3,518 counts of being an accessory to murder on allegations he served during World War II as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp on the outskirts of Berlin, authorities said Tuesday.

+4
Holocaust scholars ordered to apologize in Polish libel case
World

Holocaust scholars ordered to apologize in Polish libel case

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A court in Warsaw ruled Tuesday that two prominent Holocaust researchers must apologize to a woman who claimed her deceased uncle had been slandered in a historical work, citing alleged inaccuracies that suggested the Polish man helped kill Jews during World War II.

+3
S Africa seeks new vaccine plan after halting AstraZeneca
World

S Africa seeks new vaccine plan after halting AstraZeneca

  • Updated

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa is considering giving a COVID-19 vaccine that is still in the testing phase to health workers, after suspending the rollout of another shot that preliminary data indicated may be only minimally effective against the mutated form of the virus dominating the country.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News