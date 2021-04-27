UN chief launches Cyprus talks, joined by Greece, Turkey, UK

An abandoned Turkish military guard post, at top background in the north Turkish occupied area, and a blocked road with barrels in the Greek Cypriot south, in the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, April 26, 2021. U.N. chief Antonio Guterres will host an informal gathering this week in Geneva for the rival Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders. The foreign ministers of ethnically split Cyprus' ‘guarantors’ — Greece, Turkey and former colonial ruler Britain — will also be there in hopes of getting the two sides to embark on a fresh round of formal reunification talks.
Barrels and a Cyprus flags in the south of the island and a Turkish flag, right, in the north Turkish occupied area between the U.N buffer zone in the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, April 26, 2021. U.N. chief Antonio Guterres will host an informal gathering this week in Geneva for the rival Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders. The foreign ministers of ethnically split Cyprus' ‘guarantors’ — Greece, Turkey and former colonial ruler Britain — will also be there in hopes of getting the two sides to embark on a fresh round of formal reunification talks.
Greek, left, and Cyprus' flags, second left, flutter on poles in the south, as in the north Turkish occupied area, a Turkish and Turkish Cypriot breakaway flags fly on a minaret of the Selimiye mosque, or Cathedral of St Sophia, or Agia Sofia, in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, April 26, 2021. United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres is host in Geneva between April 27-29 an informal gathering of the rival Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders as well as the foreign ministers of ethnically split Cyprus' 'guarantors' - Greece, Turkey and former colonial ruler Britain – aimed at getting the two sides to embark on a fresh round of formal reunification talks, despite low expectations of success.
U.N peacekeepers walk by the Venice wall at the medieval core across the U.N buffer zone, in the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, April 26, 2021. U.N. chief Antonio Guterres will host an informal gathering this week in Geneva for the rival Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders. The foreign ministers of ethnically split Cyprus' ‘guarantors’ — Greece, Turkey and former colonial ruler Britain — will also be there in hopes of getting the two sides to embark on a fresh round of formal reunification talks.
U.N peacekeepers walk by Venich wall at the medieval core across the U.N buffer zone between the Greek, south, and the Turkish Cypriots breakaway, north, areas in the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, April 26, 2021. U.N. chief Antonio Guterres will host an informal gathering this week in Geneva for the rival Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders. The foreign ministers of ethnically split Cyprus' ‘guarantors’ — Greece, Turkey and former colonial ruler Britain — will also be there in hopes of getting the two sides to embark on a fresh round of formal reunification talks.
A man and a woman wearing protective masks walk by a Cypriot military guard post across the U.N buffer zone in the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, April 26, 2021. United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres is host in Geneva between April 27-29 an informal gathering of the rival Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders as well as the foreign ministers of ethnically split Cyprus' 'guarantors' - Greece, Turkey and former colonial ruler Britain – aimed at getting the two sides to embark on a fresh round of formal reunification talks, despite low expectations of success.
An abandoned Cyprus Airways Trident passenger jet is parked on the tarmac of the long-abandoned Nicosia airport that lies inside a United Nations-controlled buffer zone, that separates the breakaway Turkish speaking north of ethnically divided Cyprus from the internationally recognized Greek speaking south, with a giant Turkish Cypriot breakaway, right, and Turkish flags painted on mountain in the background, in the Turkish occupied area, on Friday, April 4, 2021. United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres is hosting an informal gathering of the rival Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders as well as the foreign ministers of ethnically split Cyprus' 'guarantors' - Greece, Turkey and former colonial ruler Britain – aimed at getting the two sides to embark on a fresh round of formal reunification talks, despite low expectations of success, in Geneva between April 27-29.
By JAMEY KEATEN and MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS
Associated Press
GENEVA (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held brief meetings late Tuesday with leaders of war-divided Cyprus in the Swiss city of Geneva in an effort to revive talks toward a settlement.
Guterres met with Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Ersin Tatar, leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriot republic in the north of the island, ahead of more detailed discussions planned for Wednesday.
The Mediterranean island was split along ethnic lines in 1974 when a coup aimed at union with Greece triggered a Turkish invasion.
The three-day meetings in Geneva are aimed at gauging willingness to resume formal peace negotiations that have been stalled since 2017.
The foreign ministers of Turkey, Greece and the former colonial ruler Britain, which retains military bases on the island, will also be present at the talks.
European Union governments hoping to improve relations with Turkey after months of tension are likely to watch the process for signs that Ankara is willing to engage in the talks.
Turkey is also at odds with NATO ally and neighbor Greece over boundaries and mineral rights in the eastern Mediterranean. The Geneva meetings could provide an opportunity to continue fence-mending consultations between the two countries despite generally low expectations over the Cyprus talks.