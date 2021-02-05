 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UN chief reappoints billionaire Bloomberg as climate envoy
View Comments
AP

UN chief reappoints billionaire Bloomberg as climate envoy

{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations says American billionaire Michael Bloomberg has been reappointed as a special envoy to engage governments and businesses in tackling the threat of global warming.

Bloomberg, who has long campaigned on the issue of climate change, was first tapped for the position in 2018.

The U.N. said Friday that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wants the former New York mayor to “mobilize stronger and more ambitious climate action” in the lead-up to a November global climate summit.

The summit, delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, is seen as a key moment in the international effort to curb man-made climate change six years after the creation of the Paris accord.

The2015 treaty commits countries to cutting their greenhouse gas emissions so temperatures don't rise more than 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 F), ideally 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 F), by the end of the century compared to pre-industrial times.

Guterres has called on leaders to put their economies on a path to stop adding further planet-warming gases to the atmosphere by 2050.

Bloomberg “will engage government officials and members of the private sector and civil society to finalize and implement plans, particularly in high-emitting countries, industries and sectors, to vastly accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy,” the U.N. said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Wrangle over valuable art uncovered in Cypriot ghost town
World

Wrangle over valuable art uncovered in Cypriot ghost town

  • Updated

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The abstract figures of naked women gyrating to the rhythms of a five-piece band had shocked many people almost 60 years ago as they eyed the artwork for the first time on the walls of a popular restaurant-nightclub in Cyprus.

+28
Correction: Myanmar story
World

Correction: Myanmar story

  • Updated

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — In Feb. 1 coverage of the military coup in Myanmar, The Associated Press erroneously reported that an announcement of the takeover linked the move in part on the government’s decision to allow the November 2020 election to proceed despite the coronavirus pandemic. While parties aligned with the military had previously sought an election delay due to the pandemic, the reason was not cited in the formal announcement of the takeover.

Watch Now: Related Video

See animated video used to teach Hong Kong national security law

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News