UN envoy: As Venezuela exodus drags on many won’t go back

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The Venezuela migration crisis has now entered a new stage in which many of those fleeing their country’s devastating economic downturn and political turmoil are increasingly unlikely to return, a United Nations special envoy said.

Eduardo Stein told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the exodus of over 4.6 million Venezuelans has now permanently changed Latin America – and that even if there were an immediate resolution, many Venezuelan would likely stay abroad.

“A good amount of those who left are not going to want to return,” he said. “They will have laid down roots in the countries where they arrived.”

As a result, he said, “The entire region won’t be the same.”

The U.N. refugee agency made an appeal to the international community this week urging foreign nations and institutions to donate $1.35 billion to help Latin American and Caribbean nations respond to the massive exodus in 2020.

According to its estimates, 6.5 million Venezuelan could be living outside the South American nation by the end of next year if current trends continue, surpassing even the number of Syrians fleeing that country’s bloody civil conflict.