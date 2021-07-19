UN experts alarmed by migrants' hunger strike in Brussels

BRUSSELS (AP) — Two United Nations representatives urged Belgian authorities Monday to offer temporary residence permits to several hundred migrants who are on a hunger strike in Brussels, some of whom with failing health.

The migrants desperate to obtain legal residency papers began their hunger strike on May 23 at two universities and a church in the Belgian capital. Some said they have been living and working in the European nation of 11.5 million for a decade.

In recent days, some of the migrants have also started refusing water.

U.N. Special Rapporteurs Olivier De Schutter and Felipe Gonzalez wrote an open letter to Belgian Secretary of State for Asylum and Migration Sammy Mahdi asking for urgent measures.

“The information we have received is alarming, and several of the hunger strikers are between life and death," said De Schutter, the U.N.'s special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights.

Gonzalez, the U,N.'s special rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, said the Belgian government should clearly rule out the possibility of deporting the migrants, given the state of their health.