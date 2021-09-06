UN: Migrants face 'dire conditions' at Poland-Belarus border

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The U.N. migration agency said Monday that it is deeply concerned by the “dire conditions” facing migrants stranded for weeks at the border of Poland and Belarus.

But Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in Warsaw that the group of people stuck at the border are being provided with food and money by the Belarusian security services and are being used to try to bring people illegally into the country.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia — the three European Union nations that border Belarus — accuse Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of pushing migrants from Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and elsewhere into their countries illegally. They call it an act of “hybrid war” against their countries in revenge for EU sanctions.

While thousands of migrants have been pushed back or put in closed centers for immigrants, the main focus for weeks has been a group of around 30 people who have been stranded on the Poland-Belarus border for weeks.

The International Organization for Migration in Geneva said the stranded migrants are facing “extremely harsh conditions, with limited access to drinking water and food, medical assistance, sanitation facilities and shelter.”