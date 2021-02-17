UN urges Uganda to probe reporters' beating at rights office

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The United Nations on Wednesday called for an investigation into allegations that Ugandan military police used “excessive force" during an attack against journalists covering a prominent opposition figure filing a complaint at the local office of the U.N.'s human rights watchdog.

At least four local journalists were reportedly beaten during the incident outside the U.N. rights office in the capital, Kampala. Witnesses said two journalists suffered head injuries when military police attacked them with batons.

The journalists were there to cover the filing of a complaint by Bobi Wine, who was runner-up in last month's presidential election. In his complaint, Wine cited allegations of rights abuses including abductions that took place during and after the election.

Ugandan military spokeswoman Brig. Flavia Byekwaso, said on Twitter that the army “regrets that some journalists were injured as security carried out its duties.”

Wine, a singer and lawmaker whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, has challenged the outcome of the Jan. 14 vote that official results showed was won by incumbent President Yoweri Museveni.