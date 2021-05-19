Uncertainty greets weary migrants in Spain's African enclave

“We cannot cooperate in various fields such as security and trade and at the same time accept a stab in the back,” the lawmaker said. “In the past, Morocco stated clearly that it was against the independence of Catalonia. ... We expect Spain to behave in a positive way.”

It was unclear if Ghali, who is reportedly in a hospital in northern Spain recovering from COVID-19, will appear before a judge in Madrid on June 1 to testify on a 2019 lawsuit accusing him of tortures and an old genocide probe reopened this week at the request of an association of Saharawi campaigners against the Polisario Front.

European officials supported Spain with a harsh message for Morocco in a crisis that had echoes of the dispute the EU had with Turkey over the Syrian refuge crisis five years ago.

“Nobody can blackmail the European Union,” European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas told Spanish National Radio.

Many of those who decided to leave their homes have been left without work since the border was closed because of the pandemic, hurting the local economy that depends on the flow of goods, often carried by hand, from one side to the other.