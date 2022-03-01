 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Undisguised terror': Russia's strike on Kharkiv chills Ukraine

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — In the dust and debris — and the dead — in Kharkiv's central square, Ukrainians on Tuesday saw what might become of other cities if Russia's invasion isn't countered in time.

Not long after sunrise, a Russian military strike hit the center of Ukraine's second-largest city, badly damaging the symbolic Soviet-era regional administration building. Closed-circuit television footage showed a fireball engulfing the street in front of the building, with a few cars continuing to roll out of the billowing smoke.

Russia Ukraine War

In this handout photo released by Ukrainian Emergency Service, a burnt car is seen in front of a damaged City Hall building, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital - tactics Ukraine's embattled president said were designed to force him into concessions in Europe's largest ground war in generations. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

"You cannot watch this without crying," a witness said in a video of the aftermath, verified by The Associated Press.

An emergency official said the bodies of at least six people had been pulled from the ruins, and at least 20 other people were injured. It wasn't immediately clear what type of weapon was used or how many people were killed, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there were dozens of casualties. Full story here:

Russia Ukraine War

This handout photo released by Ukrainian Emergency Service shows emergency service personnel inspecting the damage inside the City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital — tactics Ukraine's embattled president said were designed to force him into concessions in Europe's largest ground war in generations. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Isachenkov and Litvinova reported from Moscow. Robert Burns and Eric Tucker in Washington; Francesca Ebel, Josef Federman and Andrew Drake in Kyiv; Lorne Cook in Brussels; and other AP journalists from around the world contributed to this report.

