Unsure vaccine waiver will help, some leaders urge exports

Macron said the key issues are really donations and exports — an argument also made by the pharmaceutical industry — and he said the United States should do more on that front.

The U.S. does not have an export ban on vaccines nor does it prohibit the export of ingredients for the shots. But the federal government controls hundreds of millions of doses manufactured in the country under the terms of its contracts with drug makers, and is first in line for some raw materials produced by U.S. suppliers.

The U.S. has sent Canada and Mexico about 4 million doses from its stockpile of vaccines from AstraZeneca — which hasn't yet applied for authorization in the U.S. — and it plans to begin exporting as many as 60 million doses in coming months. Last week, the U.S. also redirected some raw materials used for AstraZeneca to India as part of its relief efforts for the hard-hit country.

Macron boasted, however, that almost half of the doses produced on in the European Union — or about 200 million — have been allowed to be exported.

“We are the most generous in the world of developed nations,” he said.