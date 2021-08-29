US airlifts aid to Haiti to reach areas hardest hit by quake

Food is loaded onto a VM-22 Osprey at Toussaint Louverture International Airport, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The VMM-266, "Fighting Griffins," from Marine Corps Air Station New River, from Jacksonville, N.C., are flying in support of Joint Task Force Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 22, caused heavy damage to the country.
Aid workers stand after hygiene kits were loaded onto a VM-22 Osprey at Toussaint Louverture International Airport, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The VMM-266, "Fighting Griffins," from Marine Corps Air Station New River, from Jacksonville, N.C., are flying in support of Joint Task Force Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 22, caused heavy damage to the country.
A person rides near the fence line as seen from a VM-22 Osprey on approach for landing at Jeremie Airport, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Jeremie, Haiti. The VMM-266, "Fighting Griffins," from Marine Corps Air Station New River, from Jacksonville, N.C., are flying in support of Joint Task Force Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 22, caused heavy damage to the country.
Pallets of aid wait to be loaded at Toussaint Louverture International Airport, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The VMM-266, "Fighting Griffins," from Marine Corps Air Station New River, from Jacksonville, N.C., are flying in support of Joint Task Force Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 22, caused heavy damage to the country.
A woman and a child watch as a VM-22 Osprey lands at Jeremie Airport, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Jeremie, Haiti. The VMM-266, "Fighting Griffins," from Marine Corps Air Station New River, from Jacksonville, N.C., are flying in support of Joint Task Force Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 22, caused heavy damage to the country.
A VM-22 Osprey lands on the USS Arlington for refueling Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in the Caribbean Sea near Haiti. The VMM-266, "Fighting Griffins," from Marine Corps Air Station New River, from Jacksonville, N.C., are flying in support of Joint Task Force Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 22, caused heavy damage to the country.
U.S. Marine Cpl. Thalles Souza, rests as a VM-22 Osprey, flies back to base after departing Jeremie Airport, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Jeremie, Haiti. The VMM-266, "Fighting Griffins," from Marine Corps Air Station New River, from Jacksonville, N.C., are flying in support of Joint Task Force Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 22, caused heavy damage to the country.
A crowded street is seen from a VM-22 Osprey on a relief mission after take off from Toussaint Louverture International Airport, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The VMM-266, "Fighting Griffins," from Marine Corps Air Station New River, from Jacksonville, N.C., are flying in support of Joint Task Force Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 22, caused heavy damage to the country.
U.S. Marine Cpl. Jacob Simons, right, coordinates the unloading of the food from a VM-22 Osprey with a Haitian aid worker at Jeremie Airport, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Jeremie, Haiti. The VMM-266, "Fighting Griffins," from Marine Corps Air Station New River, from Jacksonville, N.C., are flying in support of Joint Task Force Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 22, caused heavy damage to the country.
U.S. Marine Cpl. Thalles Souza, watches as a VM-22 Osprey, loaded with relief aid, taxis for departure at Toussaint Louverture International Airport, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The VMM-266, "Fighting Griffins," from Marine Corps Air Station New River, from Jacksonville, N.C., are flying in support of Joint Task Force Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 22, caused heavy damage to the country.
U.S. Marine Cpl. Thalles Souza, a crew chief on a VM-22 Osprey, with VMM-266, "Fighting Griffins," from Marine Corps Air Station New River, from Jacksonville, N.C., adjusts his gloves en route to Toussaint Louverture International Airport, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 22, caused heavy damage to the country.
U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Thalles Souza, left, and Lance Cpl. Brandon Oldham, unload food from a VM-22 Osprey at Jeremie Airport, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Jeremie, Haiti. The VMM-266, "Fighting Griffins," from Marine Corps Air Station New River, from Jacksonville, N.C., are flying in support of Joint Task Force Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 22, caused heavy damage to the country.
A Haitian aid worker catches a hygiene kit while unloading a VM-22 Osprey at Jeremie Airport, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Jeremie, Haiti. The VMM-266, "Fighting Griffins," from Marine Corps Air Station New River, from Jacksonville, N.C., are flying in support of Joint Task Force Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 22, caused heavy damage to the country.
A VM-22 Osprey loaded with aid taxis for takeoff at Toussaint Louverture International Airport, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The VMM-266, "Fighting Griffins," from Marine Corps Air Station New River, from Jacksonville, N.C., are flying in support of Joint Task Force Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 22, caused heavy damage to the country.
A VM-22 Osprey from Toussaint Louverture International Airport, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, flies over Haiti. The VMM-266, "Fighting Griffins," from Marine Corps Air Station New River, from Jacksonville, N.C., are flying in support of Joint Task Force Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 22, caused heavy damage to the country.
Hygiene Kits are loaded onto a VM-22 Osprey at Toussaint Louverture International Airport, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The VMM-266, "Fighting Griffins," from Marine Corps Air Station New River, from Jacksonville, N.C., are flying in support of Joint Task Force Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 22, caused heavy damage to the country.
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brandon Oldham, waits to take off after aid was loaded onto a VM-22 Osprey at Toussaint Louverture International Airport, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The VMM-266, "Fighting Griffins," from Marine Corps Air Station New River, from Jacksonville, N.C., are flying in support of Joint Task Force Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 22, caused heavy damage to the country.
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brandon Oldham, unloads food from a VM-22 Osprey at Jeremie Airport, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Jeremie, Haiti. The VMM-266, "Fighting Griffins," from Marine Corps Air Station New River, from Jacksonville, N.C., are flying in support of Joint Task Force Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 22, caused heavy damage to the country.
Haitian aid workers move aid boxes after unloading a VM-22 Osprey at Jeremie Airport, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Jeremie, Haiti. The VMM-266, "Fighting Griffins," from Marine Corps Air Station New River, from Jacksonville, N.C., are flying in support of Joint Task Force Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 22, caused heavy damage to the country.
Sweat beads up U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brandon Oldham's face as he waits to take off after loading aid onto a VM-22 Osprey at Toussaint Louverture International Airport, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The VMM-266, "Fighting Griffins," from Marine Corps Air Station New River, from Jacksonville, N.C., are flying in support of Joint Task Force Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 22, caused heavy damage to the country.
U.S. Marines and Haitian aid workers unload food from a VM-22 Osprey at Jeremie Airport, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Jeremie, Haiti. The VMM-266, "Fighting Griffins," from Marine Corps Air Station New River, from Jacksonville, N.C., are flying in support of Joint Task Force Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 22, caused heavy damage to the country.
Food is loaded onto a VM-22 Osprey at Toussaint Louverture International Airport, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The VMM-266, "Fighting Griffins," from Marine Corps Air Station New River, from Jacksonville, N.C., are flying in support of Joint Task Force Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 22, caused heavy damage to the country.
U.S. Marie Corps Cpl. Jacob Simons watches as his VM-22 Osprey lands on the USS Arlington for refueling Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in the Caribbean Sea near Haiti. The VMM-266, "Fighting Griffins," from Marine Corps Air Station New River, from Jacksonville, N.C., are flying in support of Joint Task Force Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 22, caused heavy damage to the country.
A VM-22 Osprey, with a load of aid lands, at Jeremie Airport, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Jeremie, Haiti. The VMM-266, "Fighting Griffins," from Marine Corps Air Station New River, from Jacksonville, N.C., are flying in support of Joint Task Force Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 22, caused heavy damage to the country.
A Haitan aid worker tosses a hygiene kit while unloading a VM-22 Osprey at Jeremie Airport, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Jeremie, Haiti. The VMM-266, "Fighting Griffins," from Marine Corps Air Station New River, from Jacksonville, N.C., are flying in support of Joint Task Force Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 22, caused heavy damage to the country.
Haitian aid workers unload food from a VM-22 Osprey at Jeremie Airport, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Jeremie, Haiti. The VMM-266, "Fighting Griffins," from Marine Corps Air Station New River, from Jacksonville, N.C., are flying in support of Joint Task Force Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 22, caused heavy damage to the country.
Food is loaded onto a VM-22 Osprey at Toussaint Louverture International Airport, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The VMM-266, "Fighting Griffins," from Marine Corps Air Station New River, from Jacksonville, N.C., are flying in support of Joint Task Force Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 22, caused heavy damage to the country.
The Haitian coastline is seen from a VM-22 Osprey, on a relief mission en route to Toussaint Louverture International Airport, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The VMM-266, "Fighting Griffins," from Marine Corps Air Station New River, from Jacksonville, N.C., are flying in support of Joint Task Force Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 22, caused heavy damage to the country.
By BEN FOX
Associated Press
JEREMIE, Haiti (AP) — U.S. military aircraft are now ferrying food, tarps and other material into southern Haiti amid a shift in the international relief effort to focus on helping people in the areas hardest hit by the recent earthquake to make it through the hurricane season.
Aircraft flying out of the capital, Port-au-Prince, arrived throughout the day Saturday in the mostly rural, mountainous southern peninsula that was the epicenter of the Aug. 14 earthquake. In Jeremie, people waved and cheered as a Marine Corps unit from North Carolina descended in a tilt-rotor Osprey with pallets of rice, tarps and other supplies.
Most of the supplies, however, were not destined for Jeremie. They were for distribution to remote mountain communities where landslides destroyed homes and the small plots of the many subsistence farmers in the area, said Patrick Tiné of Haiti Bible Mission, one of several groups coordinating the delivery of aid.
“They lost their gardens, they lost their animals,” Tiné said as he took a break from helping unload boxes of rice. “The mountains slid down and they lost everything.”
At the request of the Haitian government, getting as much help to such people as fast as possible is now the focus of the $32 million U.S. relief effort, said Tim Callaghan, a disaster response team leader for the U.S. Agency for International Development.