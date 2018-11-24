Try 3 months for $3

BEIRUT (AP) — U.S. and British officials are mourning the loss of a Syrian anti-government activist who was shot dead along with his colleague in a rebel-held area in the country's northwest.

The U.S. State Department said Saturday that Raed Fares and Hammoud al-Juneid were "patriots" and "symbols of the Syrian revolution" who documented the "crimes" of the Syrian government and stayed true to nonviolence. The British envoy to Syria, Martin Longden, called their killing a "loss to Syria and its future."

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Fares founded a radio station in his hometown of Kafranbel, in the northern Idlib province, that was critical of both the Syrian government and the Islamic militants who now rule the area. The two men were shot and killed in Kafranbel by unidentified gunmen.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments