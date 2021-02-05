US business chamber slams Mexico electrical power law

The new bill would put cleaner, natural gas and renewable private plants — many built with foreign investment — last in line for electricity purchases. It is the latest chapter in a battle over private and renewable energy plants that were encouraged by López Obrador’s predecessors in order to reduce carbon emissions.

“This ruling involved the constitutionality of an (executive) order, and that is very different from a law,” Sánchez Cordero said. “So I think we have enough ammunition in common and constitutional law to go ahead, because I insist, we are not rejecting private investment in the energy field.”

With electricity use down during the pandemic, Mexico’s state-owned power company, the Federal Electricity Commission, faces declining revenue and increasing stocks of fuel oil it has to burn in power plants; the dirty fuel has lost customers worldwide. It has also come under pressure to buy coal from domestic mines.

López Obrador sought in an executive order in 2020 to shore up the government company by limiting permits to bring online other plants, including some wind and solar facilities, many of which are already built. The president claims that green-energy incentives give those plants an unfair advantage over the state utility.