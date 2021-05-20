US destroyer backs up Biden's tough words in South China Sea

But Biden, in a speech at the US Coast Guard Academy on Wednesday, accused China -- and also Russia -- of "disruptive actions" challenging decades-old international rules protecting maritime commerce in the South China Sea and other waterways.

"Longstanding, basic maritime principles like freedom of navigation are a bedrock of a global economic and global security. When nations try to game the system or tip the rules in their favor, it throws everything off balance," Biden told the graduating class at the academy in New London, Connecticut.

"It's of vital interest to America's foreign policy to secure unimpeded flow of global commerce. And it won't happen without us taking an active role to set the norms of conduct, to shape them around democratic values, not those of autocrats."

Lingo, the US Navy spokesperson, emphasized that point in his statement Thursday.

"Unlawful and sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea pose a serious threat to the freedom of the seas, including the freedoms of navigation and overflight, free trade and unimpeded commerce, and freedom of economic opportunity for South China Sea littoral nations," Lingo's statement said.

The Paracels were the second US-China hotspot the Curtis Wilbur had visited in three days.