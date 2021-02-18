US, Europeans urge Iran to keep allowing nuclear inspections

PARIS (AP) — Top European and U.S. officials are urging Iran to keep allowing United Nations nuclear inspections to salvage a 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers and to cool global tensions over Iran's atomic ambitions.

The foreign ministers of France, Germany and Britain met Thursday in Paris to discuss security in Iran and the region, and U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken joined them by videoconference.

Iran has said it will stop part of International Atomic Energy Agency inspections of its nuclear facilities next week if the West doesn’t implement its own commitments under the 2015 deal. The accord has been unraveling since Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the agreement in 2018.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned that Iran was “playing with fire” and could jeopardize efforts to get the United States back as a signatory now that Trump no longer is in office.

“We are the ones who have kept this agreement alive in recent years, and now it’s about supporting the United States in taking the road back into the agreement,” Maas told reporters in Paris.