WASHINGTON — U.S. troops carried out a precarious evacuation of American embassy staffers in the African nation of Sudan as fighting raged for a ninth day, according to a senior Biden administration official.

The State Department suspended operations at the embassy due to the dire security situation. It was not clear when the facility might resume functioning. U.S. troops that airlifted embassy staff out of Khartoum safely left Sudanese airspace, a second U.S. official confirmed.

President Joe Biden ordered American troops to evacuate the embassy personnel after a recommendation earlier Saturday from his national security team with no end in sight to the fighting, according to an official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The order was believed to apply to about 70 Americans. U.S. forces were flying them from an embassy landing zone to an unspecified location.

According to the World Health Organization, the fighting killed more than 400 people since erupting April 15 between two factions whose leaders are vying for control over the country. The violence included an unprovoked attack on an American diplomatic convoy and numerous incidents in which foreign diplomats and aid workers were killed, injured or assaulted.

The White House said it has no plans for a government-coordinated evacuation of American citizens trapped in Sudan. An estimated 16,000 private U.S. citizens are registered with the embassy as being in the country, though the State Department cautioned that figure probably is inaccurate because there is no requirement for Americans to register or notify the embassy when they leave.

The embassy issued an alert earlier Saturday cautioning that "due to the uncertain security situation in Khartoum and closure of the airport, it is not currently safe to undertake a U.S. government-coordinated evacuation of private U.S. citizens." The U.S. evacuation planning got underway in earnest Monday after the embassy convoy was attacked in Khartoum. The Pentagon confirmed Friday that U.S. troops were being moved to Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti ahead of a possible evacuation.

The Sudanese army said Saturday it was coordinating efforts to evacuate foreign citizens and diplomats on military aircraft, as the bloody fighting in the vast African nation entered its second week.

Army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan said he would facilitate the evacuation of American, British, Chinese and French citizens and diplomats from Sudan after speaking with the leaders of several countries that requested help. Most major airports have become battlegrounds and movement out of the capital, Khartoum, is intensely dangerous.

Burhan "agreed to provide the necessary assistance to secure such evacuations for various countries," Sudan's military said.

As battles between the Sudanese army led by Burhan and a rival powerful paramilitary group rage in and around Khartoum, including in residential areas, foreign countries struggled to repatriate their citizens — many trapped in their homes as food supplies dwindle.

The White House would not confirm the Sudanese military's announcement. "We have made very clear to both sides that they are responsible for ensuring the protection of civilians and noncombatants," the National Security Council said.

Saudi Arabia announced the successful repatriation of some of its citizens Saturday, sharing footage of Saudi nationals and other foreigners welcomed with chocolate and flowers as they stepped off an apparent evacuation ship at the Saudi port of Jeddah.

Officials did not elaborate on exactly how the rescue unfolded but Burhan said the Saudi diplomats and nationals traveled by land to Port Sudan, the country's main seaport on the Red Sea. He said Jordan's diplomats would soon be evacuated in the same way.

In a security alert, the U.S. Embassy in Sudan said it had "incomplete information about significant convoys departing Khartoum traveling towards Port Sudan" and the situation remained dangerous. "Traveling in any convoy is at your own risk," it said.

Burhan told Saudi-owned Al Arabiya satellite channel on Saturday that flights in and out of Khartoum remained risky because of ongoing clashes. He claimed the military regained control over all the other airports in the country, except for one in the southwestern city of Nyala.

"We share the international community's concern about foreign nationals," he said, promising Sudan would provide "necessary airports and safe passageways" for foreigners trapped in the fighting, without elaborating.

The fighting, and collapse of three recent cease-fire attempts, dealt a blow to hopes for the country's transition to a civilian-led democracy and raised concerns the chaos could draw in its neighbors, including Chad, Egypt and Libya.

Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, chief of the paramilitary group fighting the army, known as the Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, claimed he would work toward "opening humanitarian corridors, to facilitate the movement of citizens and enable all countries to evacuate their nationals to safe places."

The current explosion of violence came after Burhan and Dagalo fell out over a recent internationally brokered deal with democracy activists meant to incorporate the RSF into the military and eventually lead to civilian rule.

The rival generals rose to power after popular uprisings led to the ouster of Sudan's longtime ruler, Omar al-Bashir, in 2019. Two years later, they joined forces to seize power in a coup that ousted the civilian leaders.