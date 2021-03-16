US has assessed North Korea could be preparing to carry out first weapons test since Biden took office

Officials tell CNN that if North Korea carries out a test while both secretaries are in Asia, it would send a pointed message to Biden that Kim wants to ensure he is seen as a key player in the region. However, a test would not come as a shock, with many analysts surprised Kim has refrained from carrying out one for so long.

The Biden administration is still conducting a review of the Trump administration's North Korea policy, which could be announced "in the coming weeks," according to a senior State Department official. While Biden isn't likely to write "love letters" to Kim Jong Un like his predecessor did, Biden's administration has yet to offer a clear break from the prior administration in its stated goals for its approach to the Hermit Kingdom. On multiple occasions, in testimony, statements or briefings, US officials have said their goal is "the complete denuclearization of North Korea."