US missionary group: 2 abductees freed in Haiti

This Oct. 21, 2021, photo shows a sign outside Christian Aid Ministries in Titanyen, Haiti, which had 17 of their members kidnapped.
AP Photo/Matias Delacroix
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti and are safe, "in good spirits and being cared for," their Ohio-based church organization announced Sunday.
Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement saying it could not give the names of those released, why they were freed or other information.
"While we rejoice at this release, our hearts are with the 15 people who are still being held," the group said.
The missionaries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16. There are five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian. Their Haitian driver also was abducted.
The leader of 400 Mawozo gang has threatened to kill the hostages unless the gang's demands are met. Authorities have said the gang was demanding $1 million per person, although it wasn't immediately clear that included the children in the group.
The U.S. government has urged U.S. citizens to leave Haiti because of the country's deepening insecurity and the severe lack of fuel. Canada announced Friday it was pulling all but essential personnel from its embassy.
Christina Aguilera performs "Camaleon" at the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year gala honoring Ruben Blades at the Mandalay Bay on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Carlos Vives performs "Decisiones" at the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year gala honoring Ruben Blades at the Mandalay Bay on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Travis McMichael reacts to questions during his testimony in the trial of he and his father Greg McMichael and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
Stephen B. Morton
The Rev. Jesse Jackson, left, listens to Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, right, during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
Stephen B. Morton
People march in support of President Alberto Fernandez' administration in Plaza de Mayo, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Last Sunday, Fernandez suffered a severe setback in the country's midterm elections with his governing coalition losing control of the Senate. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)
Victor Caivano
Arkansas place-kicker Cam Little (29) celebrates an overtime field goal against LSU during an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Matthew Hinton
President Joe Biden talks with Jacob Bomba, son of fallen officer Thomas Bomba, after signing the "Confidentiality Opportunities for Peer Support Counseling Act or the COPS Counseling Act," in the State Dining Room of the White House, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden arrives to speak during a visit to the General Motors Factory ZERO electric vehicle assembly plant, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden signs the "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act" during an event on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden walks with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to a meeting in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, celebrates his victory in the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Lars Baron, Pool Photo via AP)
Lars Baron
Will Smith, right, pretends to take a photograph as Saniyya Sidney, left, and Demi Singleton pose during a photocall during a photocall for the movie " King Richard " at the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) in Wimbledon, south west London, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Ian West/PA via AP)
Ian West
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, second from right, shoots as Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, left, forward Derrick Jones Jr., right, and guard Coby White, center, defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
St. Bonaventure guard Dominick Welch (1) dunks while defended by Canisius guard Armon Harried (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Olean N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Joshua Bessex
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the FBI Washington Field Office, Monday, Nov., 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Central Connecticut State's Nigel Scantlebury, right, reaches for the ball between the legs of UMass Lowell's Justin Faison, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Jessica Hill
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) sits on the sidelines with his head in his hands during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
Supporters of Chilean presidential candidate Gabriel Boric, of the political alliance "Apruebo Dignidad," or I Approve of Dignity, gather for a closing campaign rally in Casablanca, Chile, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Chile will hold its presidential election on Nov. 21. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Esteban Felix
Attendees at an opening ceremony for the Beijing Stock Exchange pass by a display showing the stock market prices in Beijing Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. A stock exchange set up in the Chinese capital to serve entrepreneurs opened trading Monday with 81 companies amid a crackdown the country's tech giants that has wiped more than $1 trillion off their market value abroad. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Ng Han Guan
Colombia's Juan Cuadrado, left, fights for the ball with Paraguay's Miguel Almiron during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, at Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Fernando Vergara
Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, takes an elevator as the House of Representatives prepares to vote on a resolution to formally rebuke him for tweeting an animated video that depicted him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with a sword, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. In addition to the official censure, House Democrats want to oust him from his seats on the House Oversight Committee and the Natural Resources Committee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., hugs his wife Marcelle Pomerleau at the conclusion of a news conference at the Vermont State House to announce he will not seek re-election, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Montpelier, V.T. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Mary Schwalm
Australian cricketers celebrate after winning the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup final match in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Aijaz Rahi
French President Emmanuel Macron attends the AMF congress with a writing pen in his mouth during the annual meeting of French mayors in Paris, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)
Thibault Camus
A hooded youth holds a stone during clashes in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Some 14,000 people marched peacefully through Greece's second-largest city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of a bloody anti-dictatorship uprising in 1973, but afterwards masked youths threw petrol bombs at police who responded with tear gas and a water cannon. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Giannis Papanikos
A fisherman swims in the waters off the gang-controlled Cite Soleil neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
Investigative journalist Maria Ressa, of the Philippines, speaks with a reporter from The Associated Press, during an interview at the Kennedy School of Government on the campus of Harvard University, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Cambridge, Mass. Ressa, co-winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, spoke on issues including press freedom during the interview. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Josh Reynolds
Matthew Wolff lets go of his driver in reaction as his tee shot on the eighth hole goes left into the rough during the final round of the Houston Open golf tournament Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke
Relatives and neighbours shout slogans as they carry coffin containing body of Mohammad Altaf Bhat, a shopping center owner who was among four people killed in a deadly raid by government forces on alleged militants, during his funeral in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Nov 19, 2021. Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday ordered an investigation into a police raid that killed four people and later exhumed two bodies and returned them to families who claim Indian troops used their relatives as human shields and executed them in cold blood. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
Dar Yasin
Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of Russia at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating NHK Trophy competition in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
Shuji Kajiyama
Bystanders take pictures of the Tokyo Tower as it is illuminated in colors of the Los Angeles Angels to celebrate Shohei Ohtani's MVP award in Tokyo, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Ohtani was unanimously voted Major League Baseball's American League MVP for a two-way season not seen since Babe Ruth, and Bryce Harper earned the National League honor for the second time. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Hiro Komae
A protester carrying a rifle leaves the the Kenosha County Courthouse after speaking with Kenosha County Sheriffs Department officers, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 in Kenosha, Wis., during the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Protesters argue outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 in Kenosha, Wis., during the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Judge Bruce Schroeder speaks to issues on jury instruction during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger holds Kyle Rittenhouse's gun as he gives the state's closing argument in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Models present creations from the Lithuanian designer Juozas Statkevicius' Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2022 fashion collection in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
Mindaugas Kulbis
A wave of clouds roll in over the hills above Kuala Lumpur in the Genting Highland area in Malaysia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Vincent Thian
The earth's shadow covers the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse visible near a statue of George Washington atop Baltimore's Washington Monument, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. The celestial event, which happened when the moon was obscured by Earth's shadow, is set to last for just over six hours, the longest lasting partial lunar eclipse in 580 years. The statue, carved by sculptor Enrico Causici, depicts Washington's resignation as commander-in-chief, which is seen on a painting by artist John Trumbull. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots past Dallas Mavericks center Willie Cauley-Stein (33) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
Migrants help fellow migrants onto the bed of a trailer in Jesus Carranza, in the Mexican state of Veracruz, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. A group of mainly Central American migrants are attempting to reach the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)
Felix Marquez
Maria Sakkari, of Greece, serves to Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, during a semifinal match at the WTA Finals tennis tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Refugio Ruiz)
Refugio Ruiz
Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray (4) attempts to intercept a pass intended for Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Barry Reeger
Migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gather at the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. The EU is calling for humanitarian aid as up to 4,000 migrants are stuck in makeshift camps in freezing weather in Belarus while Poland has reinforced its border with 15,000 soldiers, in addition to border guards and police. (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA via AP)
Leonid Shcheglov
Migrants warm themselves at a fire as they gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. A large number of migrants are in a makeshift camp on the Belarusian side of the border in frigid conditions. Belarusian state news agency Belta reported that Lukashenko on Saturday ordered the military to set up tents at the border where food and other humanitarian aid can be gathered and distributed to the migrants. (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA pool photo via AP)
Leonid Shcheglov
Trucks queue at motorway 65 on their way to the Polish-Belarusian border between Bialystok and Bobrowniki, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Matthias Schrader
The earth's shadow covers the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse as it sets beyond the U.S. flag on top of a building, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Maryland forward Chloe Bibby, left, and Mount St. Mary's guard Kendall Bresee compete for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 98-57. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
In this photo provided by the Richardson Center, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson, right, poses with journalist Danny Fenster in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Fenster, sentenced only days ago to 11 years of hard labor in military-ruled Myanmar, was freed and on his way home Monday, a former U.S. diplomat who helped negotiate the release said. (The Richardson Center via AP)
HONS
The Northwestern bench erupts after Pete Nance's dunk, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against New Orleans, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Evanston, Ill. Northwestern won 83-67. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Escorted by U.S. marshals, three of the "New Orleans Four," from left to right: Leona Tate, Gail Etienne and Tessie Prevost are presented to the crowd on the steps of McDonogh 19 Elementary School, the same steps they climbed during integreation in 1960, as they were participate in the New Orleans Four Day 61st anniversary ceremony in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. The three women, along with Ruby Bridges, were the first African Americans to integrate the all-white public schools in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Ted Jackson)
Ted Jackson
A woman cleans out her flood-damaged home Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Sumas, Wash. An atmospheric river—a huge plume of moisture extending over the Pacific and into Washington and Oregon—caused heavy rainfall in recent days, bringing major flooding in the area. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
Passersby surround a car whose driver went past a barricade and into the flooded Nooksack River, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Ferndale, Wash. About a half-dozen citizens went into the river, where they stopped the car from floating further and muscled it back onshore. No one was injured. An atmospheric river—a huge plume of moisture extending over the Pacific and into Washington and Oregon—caused heavy rainfall in recent days, bringing major flooding in the area. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) celebrates sinking a three-point basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Dallas, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
Baylor defensive lineman Rob Saulin (91) celebrates with fans after a 27-14 victory over Oklahoma following an NCAA college football game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)
Ray Carlin
Panama's Freddy Gondola celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal against El Salvador during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Rommel Fernandez stadium in Panama City, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
Arnulfo Franco
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) gives Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Zaven Collins (25) a shove as Newton runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
Ralph Freso
A partially eclipsed moon is seen from Asuncion, Paraguay, early Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Jorge Saenz
New England Patriots middle linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, bottom, and New England Patriots outside linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) hit Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Serbian players celebrate at the end of the World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer match between Portugal and Serbia at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Sunday, Nov 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Armando Franca
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs past Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan Fuller to score during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Jed Jacobsohn
The 79-foot tall Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives from Elkton, Md., is setup onto Rockefeller Plaza from a flatbed truck, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in New York. New York City ushered in the holiday season with the arrival of the Norway spruce that will serve as one of the world's most famous Christmas trees. (AP Photo/Dieu-Nalio Chery)
Dieu-Nalio Chery
Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) collides with Buffalo Sabres goaltender Dustin Tokarski during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar
Green Bay Packers' AJ Dillon celebrates with fans after rushing for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Aaron Gash
Parents wearing face masks pray during a special service to wish for their children's success on the eve of the college entrance exams at the Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. About 500,000 high school seniors and graduates across the country are expected to take the College Scholastic Ability Test. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Ahn Young-joon
Southern Mississippi wide receiver Jason Brownlee (1) makes a catch in front of UTSA cornerback Ken Robinson (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy, center, waves at the end of the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix, the last race of the season, at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Cheste, near Valencia, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Rossi will be retiring from MotoGP racing as the season ends in Valencia. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Alberto Saiz
Kansas's David McCormack (33) gets a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stony Brook Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
A Taiwanese Air Force flag bearer passes by one of the newly commissioned upgraded F-16V fighter jets at Air Force base in Chiayi in southwestern Taiwan Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Taiwan has deployed the most advanced version of the F-16 fighter jet in its Air Force, as the island steps up its defense capabilities in the face of continuing threats from China. (AP Photo/Johnson Lai)
Johnson Lai
Volunteers with the Allegheny West Foundation distribute Thanksgiving meals at the Panati Recreation Center in Philadelphia, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
North Carolina State's Madison Hayes (21), Diamond Johnson (0), Jakia Brown-Turner (11) and Raina Perez (2) celebrate their win over Towson in an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)
Karl B. DeBlaker
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Blinken is on a five day trip to Kenya, Nigeria, and Senegal. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
Andrew Harnik
Team Peterson's Tabitha Peterson, left, casts the rock for Tara Peterson, top, and Becca Hamilton to sweep and curl while competing against Team Bear at the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Rebecca S. Gratz
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the media regarding Britain's COVID-19 infection rate and vaccination campaign, in Downing Street, London, Monday Nov. 15, 2021. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP)
Leon Neal
Demonstrators gather to protest against the government restriction measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 during celebrations of the 32nd anniversary of the pro-democratic Velvet Revolution that ended communist rule in 1989 in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
Demonstrators gather to protest against the government restriction measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 during celebrations of the 32nd anniversary of the pro-democratic Velvet Revolution that ended communist rule in 1989 in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) celebrates as Brooklyn Nets' Patty Mills (8) walks away during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 in New York. The Warriors won 117-99. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
