US-Russia relations are so poor that only a summit can sort them out, Putin's spokesman says

Russia's ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov was recalled from Washington after Biden called Putin a killer in March. US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan left Moscow after Russia suggested he return to Washington for consultations.

Biden told a hangar of US troops on Wednesday he was in Europe to defend the very concept of democracy and warned his Russian counterpart that he planned to raise touchy issues during their chat. "I'm headed to the G7, then to the NATO ministerial and then to meet with Mr. Putin to let him know what I want him to know," Biden said.

This is why the summit will be "a very good opportunity" to air both countries' concerns, Peskov said Friday.

He also accused the US of freezing dialogue between the two countries over the past five to seven years "in all the fields, including the vital fields for both our people and even for humankind, like [the] fight with terror [attacks], with climate change, economic cooperation, cooperation in vaccines, in the pandemic ... they refuse to cooperate with us in combating digital crime, and so on and so forth."