US shames Afghan leaders' obstinance as pandemic looms

After meeting the chief Taliban negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Qatar, Pompeo told reporters he was satisfied the Taliban were keeping their side of the deal, had reduced violence and were ready to start negotiations with the leadership in Kabul.

In an English-language statement Tuesday, the Taliban said Baradar's meeting with Pompeo stressed that only a strict implementation of the peace deal would “pave the way for intra-Afghan negotiations along with enduring peace and cease-fire, including a future Islamic government in accordance with the agreement.”

The statement also said Pompeo assured the Taliban that the U.S. forces' withdrawal “will continue in accordance with the declared timetable.”

The squabbling between Ghani and Abdullah — both linked to powerful warlords, all with heavily armed militias — put a pall over the deal since its signing on Feb. 29.

Ghani has also refused to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners the deal promised would be freed as a good-will gesture ahead of intra-Afghan talks. Separately, the Taliban were to free 1,000 Afghan officials and military personnel they hold captive.