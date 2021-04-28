US, UK, Barbadian authors up for Women's Prize for fiction

Only one of this year’s finalists, Fuller, has published more than two books. Bennett, Clarke and Gyasi are nominated for their second published novels, while Lockwood and Jones are debut novelists.

Evaristo said the five judges “weren’t looking at whether they were debut novels. We weren’t even looking at the authors. It was the books, and whether the books spoke to us.”

“I think it might speak to the fact that perhaps there aren’t as many older women writers who have had long careers getting published,” said Evaristo, who won the Booker Prize in 2019 with her eighth novel, “Girl, Woman, Other.”

“There always seem to be lots of debuts around, but sustaining a long career is something that’s perhaps harder to do.”

The winner of the 2021 Women’s Prize will be announced July 7 at a ceremony in London.

